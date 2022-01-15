Watch: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, world's costliest car, gets a wooden replica

Rolls-Royce introduced its most expensive offering last year - the Boat Tail four-seater luxury car. While some may be able to afford it via the carmaker's Coachbuild program, many can only dream of it. But a woodworking artist made his own wooden version of the world's costliest car, even though it isn't Blue.

The artist posted a video on YouTube of the making of the scaled-down version of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail which can seat two people, and can also be driven around. The wooden version also has a power-opening rear deck which houses a hospitality tray filled with glasses and juice, just like the real Boat Tail has. The rear deck opens like butterfly doors, just like how it functions on the original version. There is even a stand for an umbrella which can be opened via remote control.

The woodworking artist built the wooden Boat Tail replica for his son and the project took 68 days. The 16-minute-long video shows the journey of the wooden model from the time when it was just chunks of wood to the time when it was being driven on roads. One can see that the building of the vehicle starts with just chunks of wood taken from discarded trees, two axles and an electric motor.

A simple chain drive from the motor can be seen turning the rear wheels while a disc brake can slow it down. The model also has functional lights all around the exterior and interior, and the proper reverse-opening ‘suicide’ doors have been replicated for entry and exit of the passengers. A Rolls-Royce logo adorns the front of the vehicle. The artist uses various tools including chain saws, angle grinders, and hand chisels in the construction of this wooden Boat Tail.

