Home Auto News Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor

Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor

The ID.Buzz might have a different name after the debut, and the electric van will ride on Volkswagen’s MEB platform.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Jan 2022, 02:24 PM
Volkswagen ID.Buzz pre-production units rolling out of the carmaker's assembly floor.

Volkswagen's ID.Buzz model made its first appearance back in 2017 and the company is gearing up to introduce the electric van to the public on March 9, 2022. Before beginning the mass production of the model, Volkswagen has rolled off a few pre-production examples from the assembly line, and these units are on their way to Spain for media drives.

The carmaker has posted a video on its social media handle, showing these units rolling off the carmaker's assembly facility, though still covered in camouflage. “Let's go: The #VWIDBUZZ is on its way to Spain! Next week there will be a Covered Drive for journalists in Barcelona!" the company wrote in the post.

(Also read | Volkswagen to pay $3.5 million for dieselgate settlement in this US state)

The ID.Buzz might have a different name after the debut, and the electric van will ride on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, sharing components with the ID.3 and ID.4 electric vehicles. The van could reportedly also receive a large battery pack that offers up to 550 kilometers of range. There will also be other sizes of the battery pack available.

The upcoming all-electric van will be available in three different variants. These will be passenger, ride pooling and ride-hailing variants, a report claims. In the US market, the EV will get a four-seat configuration at the rear and will be offered as a ride-hailing model. Two of the rear seats will face forward, while two will face rear in this US-market-spec model.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen posted a teaser image of the model covered in camouflage pattern and the teaser closely follows the scheme as previously witnessed on the ID.5 and related ID.4 back when these models were teased. In the teaser, the final production-spec model looks radically different than the concept displayed earlier, but it closely aligns with details seen in spy shots of test vehicles seen a few months back.

 

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2022, 02:22 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.3 Volkswagen ID.4 Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric van electric vehicles EVs EV
