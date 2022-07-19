HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Mahindra Bolero Gets Swept Away In Canal Under Heavy Rainfall

Watch: Mahindra Bolero gets swept away in canal under heavy rainfall

Three occupants had a narrow escape but the Mahindra Bolero could not survive the full fury of an overflowing canal in Madhya Pradesh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 12:13 PM
Screenshot from a video which showed a Mahindra Bolero being swept away by overflowing water in MP's Ujjain.
Screenshot from a video which showed a Mahindra Bolero being swept away by overflowing water in MP's Ujjain.
Screenshot from a video which showed a Mahindra Bolero being swept away by overflowing water in MP's Ujjain.
Screenshot from a video which showed a Mahindra Bolero being swept away by overflowing water in MP's Ujjain.

Mahindra Bolero may be one of the toughest vehicles on Indian roads but even this mighty SUV has its limitations against the full fury and force of nature. Three young men found this the hard way when they had a narrow escape when trying to cross an overflowing canal under heavy downpour. But while the three occupants managed to make their way to safety, the poor Bolero did not have the same luck.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, in a village called Narayana Baloda Khal. It is reported that the driver of the Bolero attempted to cross the overflowing canal but soon realized that it was a futile exercise. Even though the Bolero is known for its rugged character, the sheer force of the water gushing across meant that passing through was not possible.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.29 kmpl
₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Such was the force of the water that even reversing was not an option. It is being reported that once this was realized, attempts were made to rescue the vehicle using ropes but this too proved to be unsuccessful. So, while the driver and occupants managed to get out of the Bolero, the SUV itself was swept with a high degree of force.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The incident once again underlines the need to be extra cautious when driving in rainy conditions and especially when encountering overflowing water across roads. While some SUVs and many 4x4 options can indeed manage some very challenging conditions and terrain, it is better to not test the absolute limits of a vehicle by pitching it up against the full force of nature.

 

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: Bolero Mahindra Bolero Mahindra
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Watch: Mahindra Bolero gets swept away in canal under heavy rainfall
Watch: Mahindra Bolero gets swept away in canal under heavy rainfall
Ertiga CNG highway drive review: Same comfort at fraction of running cost
Ertiga CNG highway drive review: Same comfort at fraction of running cost
EVeium launches three electric scooters starting from ₹1.44 lakh
EVeium launches three electric scooters starting from 1.44 lakh
Mahindra Electric celebrates 50,000-EV three-wheeler sales milestone
Mahindra Electric celebrates 50,000-EV three-wheeler sales milestone
Limited-edition Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition launched at ₹1.52 lakh
Limited-edition Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition launched at 1.52 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city