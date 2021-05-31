Watch: Hyundai SUVs get together at Rann of Kutch to welcome Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India has been betting big on its SUVs to help it further consolidate itself in the country's auto market. The Venue and the Creta continue to be huge successes while the Tucson and Kona EV are in the product portfolio as well. And all of these four cars recently got together at Rann of Kutch to welcome the upcoming Alcazar three-row SUV that is scheduled for an India launch soon.

Alcazar will be the latest SUV from Hyundai in India and is the first from the Koreans to offer three-row seating. Essentially based on Creta, Alcazar will offer six and seven seat options and is expected to target new buyers as well as those looking at upgrading from the Creta. But rivalry within the family isn't likely to be a bother at all as Creta joined Venue, Tucson and Kona to drive in a pattern and paint the name 'Alcazar' on the salt flats, stretching over a kilometre.

The company informs that while the larger-than-life branding is dedicated to Alcazar, it also showcases the engine performance, handling capabilities, and drivability of the four participating SUVs. "Hyundai SUVs have taken the market by storm with Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric redefining the aspirations of customers. We are geared up to soon introduce our premium 6- and 7-seater SUV Alcazar," said Tarun Garg, Director for Sales, Marketing and Service at HMIL.

There is hardly any surprise that Hyundai is going the extra mile in building up hype around Alcazar, a car the company claims has been tested extensively for performance and comfort over a wide variety of Indian terrain and weather conditions.

Alcazar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine with 152hp and a 1.5-litre diesel motor - same as the one inside Creta - with 115hp. Both engine options will be mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission unit. Three drive modes - Eco, City and Sport - will also be available.

To look at, the Alcazar does have a Creta-like appearance but has noticeable uniqueness, apart from its larger dimensions which are obvious. A prominent front grille, large windows and sharper tail lights promise to make the car stand apart while Hyundai is also promising a whole lot of space on the inside. Expect the cabin to be feature packed as well.

Once launched, the Hyundai Alcazar will take on Tata Safari and Hector Plus from MG Motor.