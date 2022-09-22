Watch: Hit by car, youth flings back to join street fight in Ghaziabad

A viral video of the incident shows a white Honda car ramming into two boys fighting in the middle of the street.

After a clash broke out between two groups of college students on Wednesday afternoon under Masuri PS limits in Ghaziabad, two boys got rammed by a car and yet flung back to join the fight, unfazed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows two groups of boys fighting with each other in the middle of the street. When the boys see vehicles coming, they start running to the corners but two boys who do not notice the oncoming white Honda sedan get hit by it.



The video shows that they were thrown into air after being hit by the moving car and yet they manage to get back up onto their feet undeterred by the accident, and start fighting with each other again.

#WATCH | UP: A clash broke out between two groups of a college under Masuri PS limits yesterday. A viral video on the matter depicted a few boys thrashing each other even after a car rams into them. Few of these boys were taken into custody yesterday: SP Rural Ghaziabad Iraj Raja pic.twitter.com/VTRmKaanyO — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

After the incident came to the notice of the Masuri police, several students from the group have been detained, SP Rural Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja, told ANI. Those taken into custody will be questioned while a case has already been registered. “Immediate action is being taken in this matter, and a few students have been detained and are being questioned. The car seen in the video has been seized," Raja said.

He added that the driver of the speeding Honda car had been trying to get past the brawl at the time of the incident and that an investigation in this matter is ongoing. Further actions will be taken by the court in this matter.

Search has also started for rest of the boys involved in the street fight. The Masuri police has said that patrolling will be increased in the area around the college to avoid such an incident from occurring in future.

Had the college students had a head-on collision with the speeding car, they could have been seriously injured or even lost their lives.

