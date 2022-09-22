HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Hit By Car, Youth Flings Back To Join Street Fight In Ghaziabad

Watch: Hit by car, youth flings back to join street fight in Ghaziabad

A viral video of the incident shows a white Honda car ramming into two boys fighting in the middle of the street.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 16:21 PM
Screengrab of viral video showing a speeding Honda car hitting a college student involved in a street fight. (@ANI/Twitter)
Screengrab of viral video showing a speeding Honda car hitting a college student involved in a street fight. (@ANI/Twitter)
Screengrab of viral video showing a speeding Honda car hitting a college student involved in a street fight. (@ANI/Twitter)
Screengrab of viral video showing a speeding Honda car hitting a college student involved in a street fight.

After a clash broke out between two groups of college students on Wednesday afternoon under Masuri PS limits in Ghaziabad, two boys got rammed by a car and yet flung back to join the fight, unfazed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows two groups of boys fighting with each other in the middle of the street. When the boys see vehicles coming, they start running to the corners but two boys who do not notice the oncoming white Honda sedan get hit by it.

The video shows that they were thrown into air after being hit by the moving car and yet they manage to get back up onto their feet undeterred by the accident, and start fighting with each other again.

(Also read | Cheers to that! New tech to help cars detect when you're drunk, prevent drive)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

After the incident came to the notice of the Masuri police, several students from the group have been detained, SP Rural Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja, told ANI. Those taken into custody will be questioned while a case has already been registered. “Immediate action is being taken in this matter, and a few students have been detained and are being questioned. The car seen in the video has been seized," Raja said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

He added that the driver of the speeding Honda car had been trying to get past the brawl at the time of the incident and that an investigation in this matter is ongoing. Further actions will be taken by the court in this matter. 

Search has also started for rest of the boys involved in the street fight. The Masuri police has said that patrolling will be increased in the area around the college to avoid such an incident from occurring in future.

Had the college students had a head-on collision with the speeding car, they could have been seriously injured or even lost their lives. 

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 16:15 PM IST
TAGS: car crash road accident
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Why automakers hustling for patent hurdles. Know here
Why automakers hustling for patent hurdles. Know here
Nissan recalls over 20,000 cars in the US, blame it on a faulty steering wheel
Nissan recalls over 20,000 cars in the US, blame it on a faulty steering wheel
Watch: Hit by car, youth flings back to join street fight in Ghaziabad
Watch: Hit by car, youth flings back to join street fight in Ghaziabad
What happened to Hyundai's N mid-engine supercar. Know here
What happened to Hyundai's N mid-engine supercar. Know here
Ola Electric enters Nepal, to launch electric scooters by year end
Ola Electric enters Nepal, to launch electric scooters by year end

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city