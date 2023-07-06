Watch: Car gets stuck in sinkhole in Lucknow; driver narrowly escapes

A taxi driver had a narrow escape after road caved in in the Wazirganj area near Balrampur hospital in Lucknow. His car got stuck in the crater formed on the road as he was driving. Images and videos of the incident went viral on the internet, showing the vehicle heavily tilted towards the sinkhole on the road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

The road formed a sinkhole due to incessant rainfall over a period of three days. The crater is hazardous for the vehicles passing by and could lead to accidents or mishaps. Fortunately, the taxi driver applied brakes before the car would go inside the sinkhole and managed to escape from it.

The incident took place in the morning hours on July 4 when a taxi was passing near the Red Gate of Lucknow Christian College when a portion of road caved in, and the taxi almost fell into it. According to locals, the road, has been severely affected by rainfall and is still displaying cracks on its surface, implying that it could cave in at other places too.

It is a life hazard as the road is used by various light and heavy vehicles day and night and is quite a busy road.

First Published Date: