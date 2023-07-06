HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Car Gets Stuck In Sinkhole In Lucknow; Driver Narrowly Escapes

Watch: Car gets stuck in sinkhole in Lucknow; driver narrowly escapes

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 10:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

A taxi driver had a narrow escape after road caved in in the Wazirganj area near Balrampur hospital in Lucknow. His car got stuck in the crater formed on the road as he was driving. Images and videos of the incident went viral on the internet, showing the vehicle heavily tilted towards the sinkhole on the road, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Road caved in in Lucknow leading a car to almost sink inside the crater. (Twitter/ Sumit Kumar)
Road caved in in Lucknow leading a car to almost sink inside the crater.

The road formed a sinkhole due to incessant rainfall over a period of three days. The crater is hazardous for the vehicles passing by and could lead to accidents or mishaps. Fortunately, the taxi driver applied brakes before the car would go inside the sinkhole and managed to escape from it.

The incident took place in the morning hours on July 4 when a taxi was passing near the Red Gate of Lucknow Christian College when a portion of road caved in, and the taxi almost fell into it. According to locals, the road, has been severely affected by rainfall and is still displaying cracks on its surface, implying that it could cave in at other places too.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
₹ 10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Mc20
₹3.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3 M40i
₹86.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

It is a life hazard as the road is used by various light and heavy vehicles day and night and is quite a busy road.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: sinkhole

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.