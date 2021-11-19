Volkswagen to make advanced chassis, steering system for future mobility

Volkswagen is on the road to developing chassis that it says will define the mobility of the future. Under its ‘Accelerate’ strategy that focuses on developing advanced driving that is more software-oriented, the automaker is in the process of making of next generation of regulated chassis and steering system.

This new chassis and steering system will prepare the company for a more automated driving future.

Chassis is the mainframe of a vehicle, making it more technologically advanced will be the right step for a future that is looking towards electrified autonomous mobility. Karsten Schebsdat, head of Vehicle Dynamics and Chassis Control System at Volkswagen stated that this development is very important in terms of highly automated driving and through this, the company wants to ensure that passengers of the car are comfortable in every situation. “The body’s pitching and rolling movements are significantly minimised and the driving dynamics optimised because the car reacts to steering movements more quickly and is more precise to drive," he explained.

Volkswagen also shared that the creation of the new steering system is also progressing at the desired pace. It conveyed that how this new steering system will also be beneficial for the driver assistance systems such as Lane Assist and Travel Assist when the components enter series production. Schebsdat, stated that software will also hold importance for steering in the future, he said “It gives us many more opportunities to influence steering characteristics, which can be implemented on a model-specific basis for all platforms later on."

Apart from aggressively pursuing its electrification goals, Volkswagen is also taking the development of the autonomous driving system seriously. The company revealed its plans to introduce a self-driving ambulance at the ITS World Congress that was conducted in Hamburg. It also shared a few months ago that its all-electric ID. Buzz autonomous vehicle is on its way to undergo public road testing.