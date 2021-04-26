Volkswagen teases ID.4 GTX ahead of global debut on April 28

Volkswagen has teased its upcoming performance-focused ID.4 GTX electric car ahead of the world premier on April 28. The teaser video shows the front and rear headlights of the electric vehicle with a battery sign blinking at the end of the video. The GTX will be the sportier and faster version of the brand's electric vehicle lineup.

The company posted a tweet with a short video saying, "Two more days to wait until we introduce our new #VWID4 GTX!" The sporty dual-motor Volkswagen ID.4 GTX variant is expected to have a powerful powertrain that is capable of accelerating the vehicle from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds as compared to 8.5 seconds taken by the standard ID.4.

The EV is also expected to boast an all-wheel-drive system while adding a front-mounted electric motor. A combined output of 302 hp (225 kW / 306 PS) and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque is expected from the electric vehicle.

Further, the GTX version of the brand is expected to be distinguished from other versions of the ID.4 with visual tweaks and a more dynamically focused suspension. The company had earlier teased the performance vehicle with just the 'GTX' branding visible against a red background.

Volkswagen is also working on a coupe-inspired ID.5 for the international markets. The automaker has plans to bring in 20 new fully electric models to the market by 2025 and invest more than eleven billion euros into electric mobility between 2020 and 2024.

The company had already started its electric vehicle offensive right after its dieselgate scandal came under the scanner. The company had delivered 212,000 units of electric vehicles last year, more than ever before. Of these, 134,000 were fully electric vehicles.