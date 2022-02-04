HT Auto
Home News Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year

Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year

Vehicles will be checked at Automated Testing Station (ATS) using mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check their fitness status.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 03:19 PM
Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year
Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year

The Centre plans to make fitness testing of vehicles mandatory from next year. The government mandates vehicles to undergo such tests through designated Automated Testing Stations in a phased manner starting from April, 2023.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification today for public comments regarding mandatory fitness testing of vehicles through ATS.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The draft notification follows the launch of the Centre's Vehicle Scrapping Policy last year. It mandates fitness tests for commercial vehicles after completion of 15 years and personal vehicles after 20 years.

According to the draft notification, the fitness tests of heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from April 1, 2023. The medium goods vehicles, medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport) will have to undergo such tests compulsorily from June 1, 2024.

These Automated Testing Stations (ATS) will use mechanical equipment to automate various tests required to check fitness of a vehicle. The draft notification further says that renewal certificate after fitness tests will be issued for two years for commercial vehicles (transport) that are up to eight years old and one year for commercial vehicles (transport) that are older than eight years.

Last year, the ministry said that entities like special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and body of individuals may be allowed to open ATS for testing fitness of both personal and transport vehicles. Fitness testing for personal vehicle (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years).

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a single window clearance system will be provided for pre-registration or registration of the ATS. The registering authority shall be above or at the level of the transport commissioner of the state. "ATS may be owned or operated by a person including any individual or company or association or body of individuals or special purpose vehicle or state government," the guidelines read.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 03:19 PM IST
TAGS: vehicle fitness Automated Testing Stations Ministry of Road Transport and Highways MoRTH
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This luxury electric sports car outsells all petrol, diesel cars in this country
This luxury electric sports car outsells all petrol, diesel cars in this country
Pre-bookings open for 2022 BMW R 1250 RT and K 1600 touring models
Pre-bookings open for 2022 BMW R 1250 RT and K 1600 touring models
Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year
Vehicle fitness tests at designated stations may become a must from next year
Hyundai makes a comeback in Japan, will only sell EVs online
Hyundai makes a comeback in Japan, will only sell EVs online
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city