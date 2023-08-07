Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra in race for state with highest vehicle sales

The Indian automotive market is buzzing and both demand and sales have touched new highs since Covid-19-related restrictions began to be eased. The positive momentum is being witnessed across vehicle categories and the boom time is expected to remain. But across the length and breadth of the country, some states and union territories are witnessing higher sales volumes than others. Topping the lists are Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

As per data revealed by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with the highest number of vehicles sold across categories between April and June of this year. Maharashtra was placed second while Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat complete the top-five. Interestingly, Bihar is placed sixth, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Telangana.

When it comes to sales of passenger vehicles (cars), Maharashtra (12 per cent) manages to snatch the crown from Uttar Pradesh (10 per cent). Both states exchange positions, followed by Karnataka (8 per cent) and Gujarat (eight per cent. Next on the list are Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan Kerala and Telangana, each with eight per cent of overall sales in the country. Delhi's presence is particularly interesting because it is essentially the only ‘city’ in the list.

Uttar Pradesh once again has a sizeable lead when it comes to sales of two-wheelers, accounting for 17 per cent of overall volumes in the country, followed by 9 per cent for Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu (eight per cent) is next, followed by Karnataka and Bihar with seven per cent share each.

The see-saw battle continues as Maharashtra tops the list of states where most commercial vehicles are sold while Uttar Pradesh comes second. The north-Indian state once again tops the list of states where three-wheelers are most sold, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra as joint second.

