US unveils plans to build 500,000 EV charging stations across the country

The Joe Biden administration in the US has unveiled an ambitious federal strategy to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country as well as bring down the cost of electric cars in order to transform the US auto industry. This is a part of the government's $1 trillion infrastructure law signed last month.

The law authorizes a network of charging stations across the nation, setting aside $5 billion for states to build them, including $63 million for Maryland. It also sets aside additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities. “We want to make electric vehicles accessible for everyone. Just like filling up your car with gas," said Vice President Kamala Harris, AP reported.

(Also read | US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate)

Further, Biden’s $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, which is now pending in the Senate, sets aside a $7,500 tax credit for the purchase of union-made, US-built electric vehicles. The bill has faced criticism from the likes of Tesla and Toyota who do not have unions in the US.

US' new EV charging strategy sets a joint electric vehicles office between the federal Energy and Transportation departments. It establishes guidance and standards for states and ensures consultations with manufacturers, state and local governments, environmental justice and civil rights groups, tribes and others, as per the White House.

(Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US EV tax bill shouldn't pass. Here's why)

The goal is to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles for personal cars and commercial fleets in order to achieve Biden's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050. The ambition also is to leapfrog China in the plug-in EV market. Currently, the US market share of plug-in electric vehicle sales is one-third the size of the Chinese EV market. The goal also includes making electric cars and trucks account for half of new vehicles sold by 2030.

(with inputs from AP)