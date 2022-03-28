HT Auto
Home Auto News Us Safety Agency Hikes Penalty For Automakers Not Meeting Fuel Economy Rules

US safety agency hikes penalty for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules

US safety agency said that the decision will help increase the accountability of manufacturers for violating the nation’s fuel economy standard.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 09:55 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose only

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has boosted the penalties for for automakers whose vehicles do not meet fuel efficiency requirements for model years 2019 and beyond. While the decision could cost hundreds of millions of dollars for other automakers, it was a win for EV giant Tesla.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The safety agency said that the decision will help increase the accountability of manufacturers for violating the nation’s fuel economy standards while the penalty increase will "incentivize manufacturers to make fuel economy improvements."

During Donald Trump's administration's final days in January 2021, a 2016 regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements starting in the 2019 model year, was delayed.

(Also read | US to allow new headlights that can tailor beams, not bling nearing drivers)

NHTSA's final rule was signed on Thursday by NHTSA's top official, Steven Cliff, ahead of its formal publication. The rule which takes effect 60 days after it is published, reinstated the higher penalties and boosted them further for the 2022 model year. The agency has not yet collected penalties for 2019 to 2021 model years while the issue was being reviewed and is the subject of court challenges.

The increased penalty for the 2019 to 2021 model years, is $14, up from $5.50, for every 0.1 mile per gallon new vehicles fall short of required fuel-economy standards, multiplied by the number of noncomplying vehicles sold. For the 2022 model year, this rises to $15.

Back in 2016, automakers protested the penalty hike, warning it could raise industry costs by at least $1 billion annually. The decision is expected to cost Chrysler parent Stellantis , for instance, as much as $572 million by the company's prior estimates. In turn, this will boost the value of compliance credits sold by Tesla. Automakers whose vehicles achieve higher fuel economy than required can sell credits to automakers that do not meet CAFE rules.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 09:53 AM IST
TAGS: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA Stellantis
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

All-electric Lotus Type 132 to be called Eletre, to make debut tomorrow
All-electric Lotus Type 132 to be called Eletre, to make debut tomorrow
US safety agency hikes penalty for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules
US safety agency hikes penalty for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules
Vehicle fitness test through ATS to be mandatory from April 2023, proposes MoRTH
Vehicle fitness test through ATS to be mandatory from April 2023, proposes MoRTH
Electric truck costs will remain high forever, forecasts Daimler Truck
Electric truck costs will remain high forever, forecasts Daimler Truck
Upcoming electric cars under ₹20 lakh in India in FY23
Upcoming electric cars under 20 lakh in India in FY23

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city