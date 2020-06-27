US auto sales are expected to continue their recovery in June following a collapse in April, as coronavirus-led lockdown restrictions ease and buyers slowly return to the market, industry consultants JD Power and LMC Automotive said.

The consultancies estimate total US vehicle sales to fall about 25% to about 1.09 million units in June, slowing from an over 40% plunge in April and a 29% decline in May.

"The industry continues to show signs of recovery in June," the consultancies said in a statement on Friday.

(Also read: US new car sales in June seen down as much as 30%: Research firms)

"The combination of pent-up demand, states relaxing coronavirus-related restriction and elevated incentives are all providing a tailwind for the industry."

Record levels of incentives by automakers are supporting the sales recovery, with incentive spending on pace to reach $4,411, the highest ever for June and an increase of $445 from a year earlier, JD Power and LMC Automotive said.

(Also read: US auto industry in the midst of a once fabled ‘V-shaped recovery’: JPMorgan)

But inventory constraints amid the Covid-19 pandemic and any easing of the pent-up demand could hurt the overall pace of the sales recovery, said the consultancies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.