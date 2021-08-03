TVS Ntorq 125 scooter crosses 50k sales milestone in Nepal

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced that it has achieved 50,000-unit sales milestone for the Ntorq 125 scooter in Nepal within three years of its launch in the country. The company launched the BS 6 version of the scooter in the country last month.

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter comes in five variants - Disc, Drum, Race Edition, Race Edition (BS-VI Fi) and SuperSquad Edition. It sports a striking appearance, features connected technology as well as delivers good performance. "Scooters are becoming a popular choice in Nepal due to improved infrastructure, the need for multi-utility vehicles and the growing demand for safe personal mobility," said R Dilip, the company's President for International Business.

The scooter is powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that is capable of churning out 9.1 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox unit.

Among the key features of the scooter are TVS SmartXonnect system and a Bluetooth-enabled meter console which can be paired to the TVS Connect mobile App. The SmartXonnect app offers a bunch of first-in-segment features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, among others.

The scooter gets four colour options including Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue. The Race Edition is available in Red-Black and Yellow-Black themes.

The NTorq 125 is one of the most popular offerings from the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer in the 125 cc segment and was launched as the first Bluetooth connected scooter in in the country in 2018. The scooter recently touched one lakh sales globally. The company exports it to 19 different countries across the world including the markets of South Asia, Latin America, Middle-East and ASEAN.

(with inputs from PTI)