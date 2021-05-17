TVS NTorq 125 hits major milestone, crosses one lakh sales globally

TVS Motor Company has hit a major landmark on Monday. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer announced that it has crossed one lakh sales unit of its popular scooter NTorq 125 in international markets.

Besides India, TVS NTorq 125 scooters are sold across 19 countries globally, which include South Asia, Latin America, Middle East and ASEAN regions.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO at the TVS Motor Company said in a statement today, "This achievement is a reinforcement of our commitment to grow the TVS NTorq brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for customers."

TVS NTorq 125 was launched as the first Bluetooth connected scooter in India in 2018. The BS 6-compliant 125-cc scooter if offered in three versions - Disc, Drum and Race Edition. It comes in four colour options including Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, Metallic Blue. The Race Edition is available in Red-Black and Yellow-Black.

"Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally. The scooter's striking appearance, connected technology and superior performance have been a hallmark of the TVS NTorq 125 brand experience," Radhakrishnan added.

The TVS NTorq 125 scooters feature a race-tuned fuel injection system, fully digital speedometer with features such as navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap- timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder and trip meter.

TVSS recently hiked the prices of the NTorq 125 scooters, which remains its most feature-rich and sporty line of two-wheelers. The scooter has now become dearer by as much as ₹1,540 for its top-spec Super Squad edition, while the base drum brake variant is now costlier by ₹540.

The NTorq 125 is powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine which also has fuel-injection technology. The engine is capable of churning out 9.1 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The BS 6 -compliant engin comes mated to a CVT unit.