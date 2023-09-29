TVS MotoSoul to return once again this December. To clash with India Bike Week

TVS Motor Company’s biking festival for its customers ‘TVS MotoSoul’ is all set to return for the second time this year. The company has announced its arrival on social media with the biking and music festival set to take place on December 8-9, 2023, in Goa. It’s noteworthy to mention that the 10th edition of India Bike Week is set to take place on the same dates in Goa . Both events have been announced to take place in Vagator, Goa.

This will be the third edition of the TVS MotoSoul. While the first edition was held in 2019, the second edition was only held in March this year following constant delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Organising the festival in December this year offers a chance for the company to reschedule the timeline.

The biking and music festival witnesses multiple events for TVS customers. Right from the brand’s motorsport-related activities to customisation, personalisation and more, the two-day event has plenty of visitors occupied. Moreover, both days will host performances from top Indian and international artists. The previous edition also saw the company introduce its own helmet Bluetooth intercom devices.

TVS unveiled four custom-built Ronin bikes at MotoSoul 2023 in March

The TVS MotoSoul team is yet to announce the schedule for the upcoming event but expect to see a dirt race, moto crossfit, obstacle race, as well as stunt shows by TVS stunt riders. Also, expect the Hosur-based two-wheeler maker to showcase its new launches to the masses including the X performance electric scooter, Apache RTR 310 streetfighter and the Apache RTE electric race bike. We expect complete details on the upcoming to be announced in a few days.

On the other hand, India Bike Week witnesses biking enthusiasts across multiple brands coming together. It is the largest motorcycle festival in Asia. It needs to be seen if either organiser will revise dates or venue for their respective festivals. Apart from these biking festivals, the Royal Enfield Rider Mania is also scheduled to take place towards the end of the year between November 24-26, 2023, in Goa.

