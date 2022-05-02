TVS Motor registers 24% growth in April sales at 295,308 units 

TVS iQube electric scooter saw a massive jump in sales at 1,420 units as against 307 units sold in April of 2021.

TVS Motor Company reported a growth of 24% in its April sales figures from 238,983 units in April of 2021 to 295,308 units last month. The company's total two-wheelers sales grew by 24%, from 226,193 units in the year-ago period to 280,022 units last month. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 37% at 180,533 units last month as against 131,386 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

Domestic two-wheeler sales include the sales of the company's electric scooter iQube, which saw a massive rise in sales at 1,420 units last month as against 307 units sold in April of 2021.

The company's motorcycle sales grew by 4% from 133,227 units in April of 2021 to 139,027 units in April of 2022 whereas its scooter sales grew by 57%, from 65,213 units in the year-ago period to 102,209 units in April of 2022.

Total export sales of TVS Motor Company grew by 6% to 113,427 units last month as compared to 107,185 units in April of 2021. Its two-wheeler exports grew by 5%, from 94,807 units in April 2021 to 99,489 units in April 2022. On the other hand, three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 20% from 12,790 units in the year-ago period to 15,286 units in April 2022.

TVS Motor Company also noted that the supply chain woes and shortage of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of its premium two-wheelers. However, the company is working to improve supplies at the earliest. It also added that the new launches from the company have been well received by the customers with the two-wheeler maker being optimistic that volumes will revive once the semiconductor supplies improve.

