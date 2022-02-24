Traffic police in this Indian city offers discount on traffic fine payments

Traffic fine defaulters in Hyderabad finally have some good news as heavy discount has been offered on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The traffic police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, have announced a discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation,as per a report on Asianet.

The new announcement has been made after identifying a whopping backlog of 600 crore pending challans. As per a statement of the Hyderabad traffic police, the move is a ‘humanitarian gesture’ towards the commuters who faced economic hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the newly announced discount scheme, the two-wheeler users will only have to pay 25% of the overall challan amount, while for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, 50% amount has to be paid. The RTC (Road Transport Corporation) bus owners pay 30% of dues, while the rest of the amount will be waived off. Only online payment of challans will be accepted in order to get the discount benefits, the Telangana police have announced.

The traffic police has announced this discount to the traffic defaulters who clear the dues within the period. This is going to be a one-time discount/concession for citizens who have pending challan.

The special drive scheduled to take place from March 1 to 31st. And the police department have urged the defaulters to clear the dues within the specified period in order to reap the benefits of the scheme during the month-long drive.

