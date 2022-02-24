Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Traffic Police In This Indian City Offers Discount On Traffic Fine Payments

Traffic police in this Indian city offers discount on traffic fine payments

Traffic fine defaulters in Hyderabad finally have some good news as heavy discount has been offered on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 11:59 AM
The special drive scheduled to take place from March 1 to 31st. (Prateek Kumar)

The traffic police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, have announced a discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation,as per a report on Asianet.

The new announcement has been made after identifying a whopping backlog of 600 crore pending challans. As per a statement of the Hyderabad traffic police, the move is a ‘humanitarian gesture’ towards the commuters who faced economic hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Under the newly announced discount scheme, the two-wheeler users will only have to pay 25% of the overall challan amount, while for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), cars, jeeps, and heavy vehicles, 50% amount has to be paid. The RTC (Road Transport Corporation) bus owners pay 30% of dues, while the rest of the amount will be waived off. Only online payment of challans will be accepted in order to get the discount benefits, the Telangana police have announced. 

The traffic police has announced this discount to the traffic defaulters who clear the dues within the period. This is going to be a one-time discount/concession for citizens who have pending challan.

The special drive scheduled to take place from March 1 to 31st. And the police department have urged the defaulters to clear the dues within the specified period in order to reap the benefits of the scheme during the month-long drive.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 11:59 AM IST
TAGS: traffic traffic challans traffic challan traffic police
Related Stories
Public EV charging stations increases by 2.5 times in these major Indian cities
19 Feb 2022
Chandigarh adds 40 Ashok Leyland electric buses to its fleet
17 Feb 2022
India's first Sainik-managed mobility service promises safe, electric rides
17 Feb 2022
Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor on this key highway
17 Feb 2022
Ford partners State Farm to roll out insurance discounts for safer driving
20 Feb 2022
Kia India crosses four-lakh domestic sales milestone; five lakh car dispatches
22 Feb 2022
This state to exempt private vehicles from paying toll tax
17 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS