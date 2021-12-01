Toyota rides on Fortuner Legender 4X4 demand to post 53% rise in Nov sales

There is much reason to cheer over at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor camp with the company on Wednesday announcing it had sold 13,003 units in November, up 53% from sales in the corresponding month of 2020. Toyota may not have had a very busy calendar year in terms of new model launches but the introduction of Fortuner Legender 4x4, according to the company, has seen demand spike.

Toyota has a solid say in the large SUV segment with Fortuner being a segment leader. With the exit of Ford from India, the vehicle now has an even clearer field of play for itself because the Endeavour is no longer in local production. This coupled with the rather unwavering demand for Innova Crysta may be holding Toyota in good stead. “Spike in both demand & orders can be attributed to the popularity our products enjoy amongst our customers and has been further aided by the recent product refreshments, including the launch of the new Legender 4x4 and the Innova Crysta limited edition," said V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager for Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM.

While the issue of semiconductor shortage persists for almost every auto company - in India and elsewhere, Toyota Kirloskar Motor states it is epsecially concentrating on taking its smaller models to far reaches of the country. “We are hopeful of closing the calendar year next month with growth to show in all segments including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser where TKM’s presence is relatively new," said Wiseline. "However, with the positive response that both the models have garnered, we are trying our best to reach out to customers even in remote locations by further penetrating our reach in such areas".