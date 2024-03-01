Toyota reports solid wholesales growth in Feb, Innova and Fortuner remain strong

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday reported its highest ever wholesales growth for the month of February. The company registered wholesale of 25,220 last month, up by 61 per cent when compared to figures from the same month of 2023 when it had wholesale of 15,685 units.

According to a press statement issued Toyota, the company sold 23,300 units in the domestic market in February while another 1,920 units were exported. Interestingly, Toyota had reported its highest-ever wholesale for any month in January of this year - at 24,609 units. On expected lines, the likes of Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Fortuner lead the way for the Japanese brand in the country.

Toyota is confident of maintaining the momentum with two back-to-back strong months for it. “We have begun the year with high optimism, we look forward to adding value and ensuring sustained market performance by fulfilling customer expectations with high-quality vehicles to meet the dynamic needs and evolving preferences of our customers," said Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business. “Notably, the SUV and MUV models are at the forefront of this demand surge. "

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

Manohar also specifically pointed out Innova HyCross touching the 50,000 sales milestone. The Hycross was launched in November of 2022 and is slightly different in terms of design and features than the Crysta while also offering hybrid technology.

In India, Toyota also offers models like Glanza and Rumion which are essentially re-badged versions of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ertiga, respectively. Its Urban Cruiser Hyryder competes in the mid-size SUV space. Then there is the Hilux pick-up vehicle which caters to a very niche set of buyers here while the Vellfire comes in as a luxury MPV that is imported into the market. New units of all of these models are now being transported between dealer stockyards directly to sales outlets on flat-bed trucks, an industry-first initiative aimed to provide each unit to customers in a ‘pristine’ condition.

First Published Date: