Toyota on a new high in India, sees record 20k units in sales in May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday announced it had hit a new sales milestone in the country in the month of May. The Japanese car maker informed that it had sold 20,410 units in the previous month, a growth of 110 per cent over figures from May of 2022.

Toyota has been pushing its way forward in the larger SUV and MPV segment while underlining the need for hybrid technology as a stepping stone before electric vehicles take over completely. As such, models like Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross were launched in months gone by. The company claims demand for these models are pushing the overall sales figures to newer highs even as Fortuner continues to sell like hotcakes.

Toyota had sold 10,216 units in May of 2022 but its performance in May of this year is where it would truly flex its muscles. And while new model launches may have come as a shot in the arm, the overall positive sentiment in the Indian car market is helping most manufactures here as well. In the particular case of Toyota, the company has registered a growth of 42 per cent in the first five months of the ongoing calendar year. Between January and May, the company sold 82,763 units which is significantly higher than the 58,505 units sold in the same period of last year. The mood at Toyota camp, on expected lines, is quite upbeat. “As we look forward, given the sustained momentum , we continue to be optimistic for the rest of the year by prioritising the customers’ needs," said Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM, adding that models such as Hyryder, Hycross and Hilux are being well received.

Hilux in particular is targeted at the lifestyle car buyer and is four-door pick-up vehicle that has some very serious off-road capabilities. Pricing for the model starts at around ₹30 lakh mark.

