Toyota, Nissan to seek reimbursement from UK if Brexit talks fail: Report

Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd are set to seek reimbursement from Britain if the government fails to agree on a EU trade deal, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.

The automakers are bracing for an additional 10% EU tax on automobile imports from Britain, and are demanding that the government pay for such extra customs costs, the report said, without citing sources.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that he did not particularly wish for a Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal in place but that Britain could live with such an outcome.

