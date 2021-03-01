Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 36% growth in domestic sales in February

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday announced that it has sold a total of 14,075 units in the month of February 2021. This accounts for a staggering growth of 36% in terms of domestic sales. For reference, the Japanese automaker sold a total of 10,352 units in the domestic market in the corresponding month a year ago, while in January'21 the company sold 11,126 units.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President at TKM said, “We started the year on a positive note and the trend continues as we close the second month of the year, clocking a growth of 36%."

As per Toyota, its newly launched cars - Fortuner, Fortuner Legender introduced in January and the new Innova Crysta launched in November 2020, have 'received a phenomenal response' from the market. The company says that its new cars have also contributed to a significant increase in both customer inquiries as well as orders.

"Wholesales have been very encouraging and we are witnessing a high influx of customer orders month on month, thereby both significantly contributing to the growth story. In fact, sales in February have been better than sales in January, thus helping us register a 27% growth in wholesales," Soni added.

Previously, Toyota has grabbed the pole position in 2020 in terms of global volume sales after five years, overtaking Volkswagen. The company managed to sell 9.528 million vehicles last year, while Volkswagen retailed slightly lower 9.305 million cars in 2020.