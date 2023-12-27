Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales

HT Auto
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is likely to mark 2023 as a key calendar year for its performance in the Indian automotive market and is looking at record sales figures between the January and December period. Pointing to the continuing popularity of models such as Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the updated Innova Crysta and the Glanza, the company expects the momentum to continue into the new year as well.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder
While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota completed 25 years in the Indian automobile market this year and currently has a diverse product portfolio which covers SUV, MPV, pick-up truck, sedan and hatchback segments. The main thrust continues to come from models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta but the relatively newer options like Hyryder mid-size SUV has also fared strong in a competitive space. Rumion, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV, is the company's most recent offering.

It is this diverse portfolio that may be adding wind to Toyota's sails in India. “Growth for us (in CY2023) came from across our product portfolio with sustained month-on-month performance and in anticipation of the growing market needs we further strengthened our portfolio to meet varied mobility needs of our customers," said Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor. “Our popular models, including the Hilux, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the New Innova Crysta and the Glanza remain instrumental in driving our growth. The enduring appeal of the Fortuner and Legender continues to further strengthen their positions as segment leaders."

Sood also shed light on a solid sales and post-sales network. “At present, we have 618 touch points across the country with a robust plan to enhance further in 2024. At TKM, we are equally confident for the next year, fuelled by the rising demand from tier 2 and 3 markets and overall buoyant customer sentiments," he said.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2023, 14:30 PM IST
TAGS: Innova Crysta Fortuner Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota Innova Crysta Fortuner Glanza Hyrcross

