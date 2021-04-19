Toyota dreams big, acts bigger in EV push: Five key things you need to know

Toyota Motor Corporation has revealed its massive plans to take the battle in the world of electric mobility by storm. The Japanese car maker may have taken some time to get its footing in place when it comes to fully battery-powered vehicles but is now gearing up to take on the might of Tesla and the rising influence of Volkswagen - among others - in the field of electric mobility.

Toyota recently showcased its bZ4X concept compact SUV, a car it plans to sell in China and Japan before taking it elsewhere. The bZ series, however, will have several more models and will be the main driving force for Toyota to give its electric ambitions much-needed wings.