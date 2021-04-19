Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > Toyota dreams big, acts bigger in EV push: Five key things you need to know
Toyota bZ4X EV concept will be the first model from the bZ portfolio of the Japanese car brand, claims the automaker.

Toyota dreams big, acts bigger in EV push: Five key things you need to know

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Toyota showcases bZ4X concept, an SUV which comes with solar recharging system.
  • Toyota plans to sell bZ4X in China and Japan before taking it elsewhere.
  • Expect as many as 15 electric vehicles from Toyota in the times to come.

Toyota Motor Corporation has revealed its massive plans to take the battle in the world of electric mobility by storm. The Japanese car maker may have taken some time to get its footing in place when it comes to fully battery-powered vehicles but is now gearing up to take on the might of Tesla and the rising influence of Volkswagen - among others - in the field of electric mobility.

Toyota recently showcased its bZ4X concept compact SUV, a car it plans to sell in China and Japan before taking it elsewhere. The bZ series, however, will have several more models and will be the main driving force for Toyota to give its electric ambitions much-needed wings.

1

Toyota bZ4X

The bZ4X - developed by Toyota and Subaru - is a compact SUV that is based on its popular Rav-4. It, however, has been built on a completely new platform and gets sharp styling cues on the outside and quite a contemporary cabin within, complete with a yoke-type steering wheel.

The EV combines a long wheelbase with a short overhang which helps with its design as well as creates space on the inside. It also adopts a new AWD system.

The company states that the concept version also point to use of solar power that can be harnessed to fuel the vehicle. While the production version of the EV will primarily be for China and Japan - obvious because China is the world's largest EV market and Japan is Toyota's home base, it will also be taken to global shores by mid-2022.

2

More Toyota EVs

In all, Toyota has plans of bringing in as many as 15 electric vehicles. This includes seven from the bZ series of which the bZ4X is a part of. The letters bZ stands for 'Beyond Zero' which, as per Toyota, signifies cars that are more than just zero emission vehicles.

3

Markets in focus

Toyota is looking at China and Japan with massive interest but states that the US and European countries too are seeing positive traction for electric vehicles. It re-affirms that there is a growing demand for full electric vehicles here and that a large supply of renewable energy means that its options would be appreciated.

4

Stellar highlights of bZ series models

As mentioned, Toyota bZ4X will be based on new BEV dedicated platforms. The platform allows for EVs that are practical to drive and comfortable and connected to sit in. Toyota claims that models based on the BEV-dedicated platforms that can be used with multiple variations in terms of size and design.

5

Rivals

Toyota is looking at closing the gap with Tesla when it comes to electric vehicles while also checking on the rise of Volkswagen. Tesla has quite the lead when it comes to EVs despite operating in only a few markets.

