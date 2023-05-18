HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Toyota Official Warns Against Dumping Conventional Vehicles For Evs Too Soon

Toyota official warns against dumping conventional vehicles for EVs too soon

The charge of electric vehicles (EVs) is gaining momentum in many parts across the world with several manufacturers scampering to offer their first model or expand their lineup of battery-powered mobility options. From cycles to two-wheelers and cars, the rate of adoption for such vehicles is rising gradually and conventional combustion engine-powered vehicles are feeling the proverbial heat. But will confining fossil-fuel-powered vehicles to pages of history too soon have no real implications for how the world travels.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2023, 12:41 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota bZ4X at the Auto Expo 2023.
Toyota bZ4X at the Auto Expo 2023.

A top Toyota scientist has expressed concerns over letting go off of combustion engine-powered vehicles too soon, saying the EV industry may not be able to handle the consequent rise in demand for battery-powered mobility options. Gill Pratt, Toyota’s chief scientist, told reporters in Japan recently that it will take quite some time for materials needed for EVs to be available in the quantity required by a world where EVs are an overwhelming majority.

Toyota has been comparatively slow in setting its EV plans into motion although it was one of the first to have an EV in its portfolio - the Prius. But while the Japanese auto giant has showcased its bZ4X electric SUV, it firmly believes in hybrids to be a viable stepping stone. ““Eventually, resource limitations will end, but for many years we will not have enough battery material and renewable recharging resources for a BEV-only solution," Pratt said. "Battery materials and renewable charging infrastructure will eventually be plentiful. But it will take decades for battery material mines, renewable power generation facilities, transmission lines and seasonal energy storage facilities to scale up."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Okaya Ev Faast F2b (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2b
₹95 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Freedum (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Freedum
₹74.9 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹84 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2f (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2f
₹84 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹92 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Toyota is the world's largest car maker in terms of sales. But its tepid steps in the world of EVs have allowed rivals like Tesla to march ahead. Instead, the company has been underlining the need to have a diverse product portfolio, even dabbling with fuel-cell technology. Now, the company is targeting annual sales of 1.5 million fully-electric units by 2026 on the back of 10 new all-electric models.

Will the much-needed EV push come at the cost of conventional and hybrid models or will Toyota continue to push for a diverse product portfolio remains to be seen.

First Published Date: 18 May 2023, 12:41 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Toyota bZ4X Toyota EV Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 297 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city