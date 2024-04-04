HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Believes Diesel Engine Still Has A Long Future Amid Slumping Sales

Toyota believes diesel engine still has a long future amid slumping sales

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Toyota sees a long future for the diesel engines despite the challenging situation.
Toyota Hilux
Toyota sees a long future for the diesel engines despite the challenging situation.
Toyota Hilux
Toyota sees a long future for the diesel engines despite the challenging situation.

Toyota believes the diesel engine is still a very credible technology and has a long future, despite the slumping sales of diesel-powered cars across the world amid the rise of electrified vehicles and tightening emission norms. Australian automotive publication Drive has quoted Toyota Australia's sales and marketing boss Sean Hanley saying that despite the negative attitude towards it, diesel is not dead.

Toyota's stance on diesel engines comes immediately after Volvo's recent announcement that the Swedish luxury car manufacturer built its last car with a diesel engine. In the last few years, various factors have propelled the sales slump for diesel vehicles all around the world. Speaking of that, Hanley stated that diesel is not going to die off anytime soon. "Diesel, despite popular commentary, is not dead. It's got a while to go, diesel, so it's not going to die off anytime soon," he reportedly said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Hilux (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Hilux
Engine Icon2755.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 30.40 - 37.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Global Pik Up (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Global Pik Up
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Camry 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Camry 2024
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 50 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Watch: Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto | HT Auto

The Toyota executive reportedly stated that diesel remains a very credible fuel source, especially in the case of heavy vehicles such as trucks and large SUVs. However, Hanley also said that diesel engines need to adapt themselves to the increasingly stricter emission regulations for their survival. He also stated that this is why Toyota recently launched a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine-powered Hilux pickup truck with mild-hybrid technology. Speaking further, he revealed that there are possibilities that in future, diesel engines would run on synthetic diesel.

Hanley's comment comes in line with Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda's statement. Toyoda recently revealed that the Japanese car giant is working on a new family of internal combustion engines, which include diesel power mills too. This signalled the OEM's intention to sell conventionally powered ICE vehicles in the long run, as Toyoda believes the major engine development project is necessary because pure electric vehicles will never surpass a market share of 30 per cent. He believes the other 70 per cent of cars are still going to have internal combustion engines, running on petrol and diesel.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
TAGS: Hilux Toyota Diesel

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.