The mid-size SUV segment is expected to turn out as competitive as the smaller sub-compact SUV segment soon with new models like Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun to join the race in coming days. However, as of now, Hyundai Motor continues lead the segment, along with its Korean sibling Kia Motors, thanks to the Creta and Seltos SUVs. Both continue to maintain their lead over the pack by a big margin.

Tata Motors, which turned out to be the third biggest carmaker in India in March, failed to make it to the list of top five mid-size SUVs, despite at least two popular offerings in Harrier and newly-launched Safari.

Here is a quick look at how the top five SUVs were placed in March, 2021.