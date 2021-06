In a normal world, or even with a pandemic looming large, it was always difficult to imagine a list of top 10 cars sold in India that did not have a Maruti car on top. But May has been that kind of month, which not only saw shadows of a forgettable April last year, but also witnessed something that the industry never saw in the recent past. Hyundai led the list of carmakers in India with most units sold last month. The icing on the cake was Hyundai Creta SUV's crowning as the best-seller, even though in a pandemic-hit market with lockdown-like restrictions in several parts of the country.

Here is a quick look at the list of top 10 cars sold in India in May, a list that has a lot of surprise names.