Three killed by speeding SUV on flyover in Ludhiana

Three men were allegedly killed by a speeding SUV on a flyover in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The deceased included two cyclists and a pedestrian.

One of the cyclists was thrown off the flyover while the other was dragged after getting stuck to the car's bonnet. No document of verification was found on either of the two by the police and it is being speculated that they were migrants.

The pedestrian, Ritesh Miglani, was a yarn trader from Durgapuri of Haibowal. He was with his cousin, Vishal Miglani. The two were walking towards Sherpur Chowk after collecting some payments when the accident occurred, Vishal told the police.

"We were crossing the Sherpur Flyover on foot to get a bus to reach Samrala. Ritesh was walking a few steps ahead of me. Suddenly, a speeding Tata Safari crossed me and hit a cyclist, who fell off the flyover and died immediately. The SUV then hit Ritesh before hitting another cyclist," he said.

The driver has been identified as Dharminder, a service man from Uttar Pradesh. He had tried to speed away after the incident but was stopped by a passerby. He said that he was returning to UP from Pathankot with his wife and daughter.

An FIR has been launched against himfor reckless driving and causing death due to negligence, on the statement of Vishal Miglani, said investigating assistant sub-inspector Dhanwant Singh.