This ₹18 crore motorhome comes with its own helicopter, rooftop hot tub

This motorhome called Elysium is in concept form currently but the company, Furrion, is aiming for production.

There is no dearth of luxurious motorhomes but this motorhome from Furrion unlocks another level of luxury as this comes with its own helicopter. Now, let that sink in. Called the Elysium, this ultra-premium motorhome can also become a moving cinema with its two massive 4K resolution TVs on its exterior. A personalised outdoor movie theatre anyone?

A 14-metre-long motorhome featuring side slide-outs to maximise space, a rooftop hot bath with a seating area and a helipad to park the chopper are a few of the many properties it possesses. The interiors are nothing less than a premium penthouse that comes with a massive flat-screen TV in the lounge and a luxurious sofa set, a smart bathroom and a toilet along with a shower that can also become a sauna if the occupants want to go for some extra pampering.

The kitchen of the Elysium comes packed with a full-size fridge as well as an oven, dishwasher and a wine chiller. The bedroom comes with a proper double bed and many ultra-premium amenities. The cabin sports a significantly-sized infotainment screen with Google maps for the driver's assistance.

Currently, this motorhome is in concept form but the company is aiming for production. If this recreational vehicle seems impressive, one reportedly needs 2 million euros (approximately ₹18 crores) to have one in his or her garage. Also, it is unknown if the chopper comes with the vehicle and if it doesn't then one might have to shed some extra bucks for it.

