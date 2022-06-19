This modified Jaguar runs on electricity and uses recycled ocean garbage

The interior of the modified 1952 Jaguar XK120 has been constructed using upcycled ocean garbage such as fishing nets and plastic bottles.

British automotive design company Lunaz has revealed a restored 1952 Jaguar XK120 as its latest electromod project. The company first restored the vehicle and then equipped it with an electric powertrain. After a full bare metal restoration, the donor vehicle 1952 XK120 was painted in Obsidian Blue at the Lunaz premises in Silverstone. The vehicle's bumpers, grille, window surround and mirrors have been done in shiny chrome.

The main highlight of this restored model is that its interior has been constructed using upcycled ocean garbage such as fishing nets and plastic bottles, and this the vehicle is sustainable in its true sense. The refurbished vehicle features carpets woven from reclaimed nylon fishing nets from material being upcycled from marine plastic pollution.

Both Lunaz and the customer who commissioned the vehicle derived inspiration for sustainable interior creation from companies that are already reclaiming waste materials from the sea and using them in products such as fashion brands, furniture and watches.

Apart from the upcycled material, the interior of the vehicle features a blend of textiles, traditional woods as well as some parts from the 70-year-old original car wherever possible. This doesn't mean that the vehicle misses out on modern tech and gizmos. It makes use of a discreet screen that is equipped with Apple CarPlay to operate the client’s choice of navigation and music streaming apps.

Lunaz recently unveiled the car and handed it over to its new owner at Concours in Savile Row, London. Under the hood, the vehicle uses original 3.4-liter XK engine for the modular EV powertrain, converting it into a zero-emission vehicle. It has been priced from £350,000 ($423,838) before taxes, and the company is already taking orders for commissions.

Customers can also place orders for EV conversions of other classic models such as the Aston Martin DB6 and the Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur.

