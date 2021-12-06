Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > This man from Hyderabad is India’s shortest person ever to get a driving licence
42-year-old Gattipally Shivpal became India's shortest man ever to earn a driving licence.

This man from Hyderabad is India’s shortest person ever to get a driving licence

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2021, 01:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 42-year-old Gattipally Shivpal has been nominated for the Limca book of records for his achievement of becoming the shortest man to earn a driving licence in India.

A 42-year-old man from Hyderabad has become India's shortest person to earn a driving licence. Gattipally Shivpal, who stands about three feet, has beaten all odds to get the licence from Karimnagar district in Telangana.

Shivpal has been nominated for the Limca book of records for his achievement of becoming the shortest man to earn a driving licence in India.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

"People used to tease me because of my height and today I am nominated for The Limca book of records and many others. Many short people are contacting me for driving training," Shivpal was quoted by news agency ANI.

Shivpal shared his journey to become India's shortest man to earn a driving licence. He said a video uploaded by a man from US on internet helped him understand the modifications he required in a car to make it drivable for a person of his height. The changes he made to his car is to lift the seat and other equipment up to his height. Later, Shivpal took help from one of his friends to learn how to drive.

Getting a driving licence was also no short of a struggle for Shivpal. The transport department had certain guidelines for height which stopped him from getting a licence. After appealing to the authorities, Shivpal obtained a learner's license for three months and then received a permanent license post a driving test with an official sitting beside him.

Shivpal now plans to start a driving school next year for physically handicapped people. He is currently working at a private firm. His journey has been of a struggle which also extended to his travelling too. With no licence, Shivpal could not afford a vehicle of his own. He had to rely on public transport to move around.

"To commute, whenever I booked cabs, they used to cancel the ride. When I used to go out with my wife, people passed bad comments. That's when I decided to own a car and ride it," Shivpal said. "Everybody has some fault in them, but finding your hidden talents and achieving them is what matters," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

  • First Published Date : 06 Dec 2021, 01:18 PM IST