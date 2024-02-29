This luxury home on wheels comes with kitchen, washroom, TV and more

Motorhome or camping van is a concept that slowly is catching up in India with several models modified into home on wheels by enthusiasts. To take it to the next level, a Chandigarh-based company has launched the first luxury home on wheels, also referred to as recreational vehicle (RV), that offers most modern amenities that one may need on a long camping trip. Based on Bharat Benz chassis, this motorhome is the company's first offering to private customers who wants to own one.

JCBL Group has announced the Signature Motorhome through which the company has made foray into the RV industry in India. The camping van, which resembles a luxury minibus, is constructed on a 10-metre long Bharat Benz chassis. However, customers have the flexibility to choose chassis of their own choice at the time of order. The luxury home on wheels can be customised up to 80 per cent allowing buyers to modify it to their choices.

The interior of the motorhome has been designed keeping in mind all the comfort features one requires in modern lifestyle. The cabin is complete with a kitchen, a washroom and a king-sized bed for comfort. It also offers wifi and other connectivity as well. Rajinder Agarwal, Chairman of JCBL Limited, said, “The Signature Motorhome is not just a vehicle; it's a lifestyle statement. We are proud to bring this unmatched luxury and comfort to the Indian market. With our commitment to innovation, we aim to transform how families vacation, providing them with an unforgettable and unique travel experience."

A glimpse of the interior complete with modern amenities including a washroom with western toilet and a separate shower area.

The exterior of the motorhome has been designed to offer comfort while camping outdoors. It comes with a large electric awning to offer cover from the sun, a rubber tread entry step to avoid skidding and side steps for entry doors. However, it is the interior of the Signature Motorhome that is more inviting.

JCBL Group has designed the cabin of the motorhome with corkwood flooring. It offers privacy partition between the driver and personal area, air conditioning, interior wall panels and remote controlled blinds. The kitchen is complete with gadgets and amenities like refrigerator, microwave, electric kettle, single bowl sink, cabinets for kitchenware as well as cutlery. The washroom has a separate shower area and a toilet vestibule.

As for furnitures, the motorhome offers a king-size bed besides a bunk bed with telescopic ladder, storage cabinets for clothes, a retractable table, 4 Lazyboy couch as well as sofa. In terms of convenience, the motorhome also comes with a 42-inch TV with premium 5.1 sound system, wifi connectivity and several charging points.

