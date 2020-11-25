JCB machines are quite a sight at locations ranging from construction to calamities, and beyond, providing a wide variety of applications. And while these heavy-load machines have been powered by diesel thus far, the country's first backhoe loader with CNG option has now been launched by the company.

JCB India Limited on Wednesday announced the official launch of JCB 3DX DFi which can make use of CNG as well as diesel to get its intended job done.

The launch was done by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, at an event in New Delhi.

The JCB 3DX DFi operates on a mixture of CNG and diesel which promises a substantial drop in particulate emissions. The company states that this also leads to a reduction of proportionate CO2 emissions.

This dual-fuel CNG backhoe loader is based on the same 3DX model which is well established in the Indian market.

The other advantages of CNG is that it lowers running cost and this is true for the JCB 3DX DFi as well.

JCB is now attempting to underline its commitment towards the environment and states that the latest product showcases its abilities to innovate. "Throughout our four decades of operations in India, we have continued to invest in Innovation. It is one of the cornerstones of our operations. This dual-fuel machine can substitute Diesel with CNG and has been developed to cater to the evolving needs of our customers," said Deepak Shetty, CEO and MD at JCB India. "It will further contribute to the creation of Infrastructure in the country and will also be exported to countries around the world."

JCB also highlights that the product has been tested at customer sites across terrains in India and the feedback from customers, dealers and suppliers were incorporated.



