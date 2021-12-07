Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > This Indian city to sensitise cab drivers on safety of women passengers
The Ambassador car taxi in Kolkata (File photo used for representational purpose only)

This Indian city to sensitise cab drivers on safety of women passengers

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 06:16 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The cab drivers in the city will be given a certificate upon completion of the gender sensitisation training program.

  • They will also be provided with a sticker that reads - This Car Respects Women - which they will have to paste on the windshield of their vehicles. 

The Kolkata Traffic Police is launching a gender sensitisation programme for the cab and taxi drivers in the city in order to ensure that women passengers can commute safely in app-based cabs and taxis even during the night time. The initiative will be rolled out by the officers of Kolkata Traffic Police's South East Guard from Tuesday.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The initiative will be jointly carried out by the Kolkata Police Training Academy and the Kolkata Traffic Police officers, who will together train drivers of app-based cabs, taxis and autorickshaws to behave properly with women passengers, especially during the night.

The city has witnessed several incidents of cab drivers misbehaving with women passengers or harassing them in the past, and thus, this initiative aims to bring about a change. “In the past couple of years, we have witnessed several incidents of app-cab drivers misbehaving with women passengers. There are incidents of women being harassed by cab drivers," a senior police officer told PTI. “So to ensure that the city is safe for women commuters, we will be starting the training programme from the South East Traffic Guard," he added.

After the successful completing of this program, the Kolkata Traffic Police will also carry out such training programmes at other traffic guards, the officer informed. 

The officers also plan to train bus conductors after training the app-cab drivers, and at the end of the training, the drivers will be given a certificate. They will also be provided with a sticker that reads - This Car Respects Women - which they will have to paste on the windshield of their vehicles. The primary aim of the initiative is to cut down on the number of crimes against women passengers in the city.

(with inputs from PTI)

  • First Published Date : 07 Dec 2021, 06:16 PM IST