This EV startup sold over 3,000 units of electric two-wheelers in November
Photo courtesy: Joy e-bike

This EV startup sold over 3,000 units of electric two-wheelers in November

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 05:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Joy e-bike has recorded a whopping 1190% growth in November when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

  • The EV startup Joy e-bike is a subsidiary of WardWizard Innovations and Mobility.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility on Wednesday rolled out the sales figures for its electric vehicles for the month of November 2021. Marketed under the brand name ‘Joy e-bike’, the EV manufacturer said that it has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales last month. 

The company said that it has managed to sell 3,290 electric scooter and motorcycle units last month in India.

At this figure, the EV maker has recorded a whopping 1190% growth compared to the corresponding month in 2020 when the company sold merely 255 units.

(Also Read: EV maker WardWizard to double annual production capacity to 2 lakh units)

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) growth, the company sold 13,516 units in the period of April 2021-November 2021. This has been a direct growth of 590% in comparison to the same period in 2020 when the company sold only 1,957 units. 

(Also Read: HT Auto EV Conclave: Decoding the battery-powered mobility movement in India)

Commenting on the landmark sales, Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “During this festival season, we have received phenomenal response across all our dealerships with massive bookings and inquiries in comparison to last year. With our network expansion and introduction of company-owned outlets, we have started receiving good responses from the customers in new markets as well. With more awareness and inclination of the customers for green mobility, we are confident of achieving robust sales numbers in the coming months."

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility produces electric two-wheelers under Joy e-bike brand. It offers battery-powered bike options such as Beast, Hurricane, Skyline, and Thunderbolt, moreover, it also has e-scooters in the lineup such as the Glob and Gen Next Nanu.

 

  • First Published Date : 01 Dec 2021, 05:50 PM IST