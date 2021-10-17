This concept vehicle inspired by Lamborghini Countach sells for $111,111

Ever wondered how a low-resolution Lamborghini Countach might look like? United Nude has the answer. A brand that specialises in shoes, designed a concept car based on the low-resolution version of the iconic sports car which looks like an extra-terrestrial vehicle. The interesting part is that the former has been auctioned for a price of $111,111 that is approximately more than ₹83 lakh.

Inspired by Lamborghini Countach, this model is one of the four prototypes that was commissioned by the footwear brand for promotional purposes. The model's body has been constructed using 12 tinted polycarbonate panels. It also sports front and rear light bars that are way too sleek for one to notice. The company's United Nude logos finds a place at both the front and the rear of the concept vehicle.

The interior of the Lo-Res concept car features a futuristic look. Based on a steel tube-frame chassis with black-painted metal covers for the wheels, this vehicle gets a KDS 5-kilowatt electric motor. It is paired with a single-speed transmission that powers the rear wheels. It also boasts disc brakes on the front wheels. The total mileage of the vehicle is not known, stated the seller's website.

The vehicle has fixed tandem seats developed of polished metal and ribbed black upholstery. Its chrome hexagonal steering wheel with a polished instrument panel that contains two digital displays can give the user the feeling of driving a vehicle from the future. One can access the interior through the remote control-actuated clamshell.

A report by Carscoops mentioned that the car isn't registered for street use. The proceeds of the sale will be divided into fifty-fifty for maintenance of Petersen Museum’s collection and Energy Independence Now, an environmental non-profit organisation.