Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Will Not Join Twitter Board Despite Biggest Stake

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not join Twitter board despite biggest stake

Elon Musk, Twitter's biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the social media company's board, the company's Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a tweet on Sunday.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 11 Apr 2022, 09:12 AM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will not to join social media platform Twitter's board despite biggest stake.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought the biggest stake in social media platform Twitter, will not join the company's board. The information was confirmed by Parag Agarwal, CEO at Twitter, on Sunday. Last week, Elon Musk acquired 9.2 percent stake in the micro-blogging platform.

Agarwal took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm the news. "Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board", Agrawal's note on Twitter said.

Musk had purchased approximately 73.5 million shares of Twitter, becoming its biggest shareholder. The move came a week after the Tesla CEO hinted that he might shake up the social media industry. Musk's purchase sent shares of Twitter surging about 26 percent soon after the new broke.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Musk has been an avid user of Twitter and also its major critic, often using the platform to put up polls or make major announcements. He has also regularly run into trouble on the platform given his quirky tweets, and currently, he is seeking to exit a 2018 deal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that put controls in place related to his tweeting about the electric-car maker. Given this, it is an interesting development that the entrepreneur now holds a major chunk of shares in Twitter.

At the moment, it is unclear what Musk is planning to do with his stake in Twitter. The filing with the SEC shows that the date of the event that triggered the disclosure was March 14. The type of form used for this often indicates that the investor isn’t seeking to acquire control of a company, or to influence who controls it.

Last week, Musk inaugurated Tesla's latest Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Tesla will manufacture some of its flagship models at this facility, the second in the United States. Among the cars to be manufactured is Tesla Cybertruck, one of the most-anticipated models from the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2022, 09:12 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS