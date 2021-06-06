Tesla CEO Elon Musk targeted by anonymous hacker group: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been targeted by a group of hackers that has committed some of the biggest digital scams in the recent past, as per a report by TMZ. In the latest video posted by the hacker group, Musk has been criticized for his power over the cryptocurrency markets.

The anonymous account by which the video was posted, claimed that the Tesla chief's arrogant attitude towards cryptocurrencies has gone far enough, especially as it pertains to Bitcoin, which has reacted uncontrollably to his latest tweets.

The hacker group proclaimed that even though Musk has "positioned himself as concerned about the environment with Tesla's pivot away from Bitcoin, he doesn't practice what he preaches within the company itself, hurling many allegations against him and Tesla's practices at large," the reported stated.

Further, taking the attack to a personal level, the anonymous account said that Musk suffers from a "superiority complex", taking a note of the fact that he once dubbed himself the 'Emperor of Mars'". The group also claimed that he is hurting working-class people and their prospects by his constant trolling of cryptocurrency. "Elon is not a friend to the common man," it said.

Last month, Musk announced that Tesla will not accept bitcoin as a mode of payment for its cars. He said that though he will continue to support Bitcoin, its popularity cannot come at a cost to the environment. The EV company had previously announced it would accept bitcoin as a form of payment for its electric vehicles and had only just started accepting bitcoin payments in late March. Bitcoin slid by as much as 10% shortly after Musk made the announcement.

Lately, he has been increasing his tweets on cryptocurrencies, each of which is believed to have an impact on the high and lows of these volatile virtual currencies. This has not gone down too well even with his die-hard fans.

Musk also hyped another cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, which he has not invested in. However, after he called it a 'hustle' during his guest-host spot on the Saturday Night Live comedy sketch TV show, the currency's value tumbled.