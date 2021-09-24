Tesla AutoPilot under glare yet again, this time in San Francisco

Tesla and Elon Musk may have time and again underlined the capabilities of the AutoPilot system on its electric vehicles but the growing murmur of doubts has only increased in decibel levels in recent times. The latest to express concerns are authorities from San Francisco transport department.

According to a Reuters report, the authorities of San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) have not only expressed doubts about the system but also disputed ‘Full Self-Driving’ name given to it, saying it is assisted driving technology and not autonomous driving.

SFCTA has spelt out concerns over Tesla AutoPilot system or FSD and pointed out that a clarity is essential for the end customer. “We are concerned about the safety record of this service and the name of the service as it could be confusing for consumers, and hope DMV, FTC and NHTSA continue to monitor and analyze this issue to protect consumers and the traveling public," Tilly Chang, Executive Director of the SFCTA, reportedly said.

Tesla has been testing its AutoPilot system with around 2,000 people on public roads and this has raised several eyebrows because the system is reportedly still in an unfinished stage.

Tesla CEO Musk has said that no accidents have taken place and has previously even claimed that the system is safer than people actually driving vehicles because it negates chances of human errors.

A Tesla vehicle with AutoPilot makes use of a number of cameras and radars all around to navigate roads on its own although the company urges drivers to pay attention at all times and keep hands on the steering wheel. But there have been several incidents in the past where drivers have been seen engaged in other activities and letting the car drive on its own. This has even led to penalty being imposed on them.