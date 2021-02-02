Tesla agrees to recall 134,951 US vehicles with faulty touchscreen displays

Tesla agrees to recall 134,951 US vehicles with faulty touchscreen displays1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 05:45 PM IST
- The safety recall involves 2012-2018 Tesla Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles.
Tesla Inc has agreed to recall 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles with touchscreen displays that could fail after US auto safety regulators sought the recall last month, according to a recall posted on a government website Tuesday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the unusual recall request in a formal January 13 letter to Tesla, saying it had tentatively concluded the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles pose a safety issue.
The agency said touchscreen failures pose significant safety issues, including the loss of rearview/backup camera images and windshield defogging and defrosting systems that "may decrease the driver’s visibility in inclement weather."