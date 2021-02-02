Home > Auto > News > Tesla agrees to recall 134,951 US vehicles with faulty touchscreen displays
Tesla Model S
Tesla Model S

Tesla agrees to recall 134,951 US vehicles with faulty touchscreen displays

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 05:45 PM IST Reuters

  • The safety recall involves 2012-2018 Tesla Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles.

Tesla Inc has agreed to recall 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles with touchscreen displays that could fail after US auto safety regulators sought the recall last month, according to a recall posted on a government website Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the unusual recall request in a formal January 13 letter to Tesla, saying it had tentatively concluded the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles pose a safety issue.

The agency said touchscreen failures pose significant safety issues, including the loss of rearview/backup camera images and windshield defogging and defrosting systems that "may decrease the driver’s visibility in inclement weather."

Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue