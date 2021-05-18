Teaser video shows full face of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck

Ford is ready to launch its all-electric F-Series pickup truck dubbed as F-150 Lightning on May 19. Ahead of that, the US-based auto manufacturer has teased the battery electric-powered pickup truck on its social channel. The F150 Lightning is going to be the most important launch of the brand in recent history.

The Ford F-150 Lightning comes with a completely redesigned front fascia that gets Ford F-Series' signature styling but with several distinctive design elements. It gets a fat LED strip that connects the LED headlamps sitting above the closed-off front grille.

The front and rear bumpers too could come with a revised appearance, as the clip suggests.

So far, Ford is keeping the details of the soon to be launched electric F-150 under wrap. But there will certainly a host of interesting things onboard the vehicle. Ford has christened the electric vehicle as Lightning indicating its all-electric character.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will enter production at the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in mid-2022. The automaker is currently enjoying strong interest from the people that is high enough to boost the planned production by 50%. As the reports suggest, the Ford F-150 Lightning zero-emission pickup truck will be priced very competitively against its combustion-powered sibling.

The electric pickup truck will come with at least one electric motor powering each axle for all-wheel-drive capability. The EV is expected to be capable of running a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.