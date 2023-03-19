Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Tata Motors Updates Its Passenger Vehicle Range To Follow Latest Emission Norms

Tata Motors updates its passenger vehicle range to follow latest emission norms

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Mar 2023, 15:37 PM
Tata Motors has updated its passenger vehicles lineup in order to obey the stricter emission rules. Other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra are also in the process of upgrading their lineup before the given deadline of April 1. The Indian automobile industry is working to elevate its product portfolios to meet the second phase of Bharat Stage (BS) 6. This norm is equivalent to Euro6 emission rules.

File photo used for representational purpose.

To follow these rules, auto companies are investing to put additional equipment in the power train of their vehicles. And due to this, the prices of four-wheelers are expected to rise in upcoming times. The second phase of BS6 emission norms will be implemented from April 1.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra shared that the company's passenger vehicle portfolio transitioned to BS6 phase 2 emission norms last month. “We have also enhanced the products with improved performance, added new technology features and increased warranty of our vehicles," added Chandra. Regarding price escalation, he informed that some part has already been partially passed on to the price increase that the brand declared last month. “Remaining part may be passed on in the next price hike. Can't confirm any timeline on the same," Chandra was quoted in a PTI report.

Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra have also informed all the products from both companies will follow the new given norms and the range will be updated before the deadline. Mahindra & Mahindra President Automotive Division Veejay Nakra assured that the same. Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said, “In fact, out of our total 62 applications, we had transitioned 31 applications to BS6 phase-2 almost a year ahead of the compliance date."

The government, from April 1, wants vehicles to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor that will note the real-time driving emission levels. The device will constantly monitor key parts such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors to keep a close watch on emissions.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2023, 15:37 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Mahindra
