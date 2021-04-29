Tata Motors picks Martin Uhlarik as global design head after Pratap Bose quits.

Tata Motors has appointed Martin Uhlarik as the new Global Design Head of the Indian car manufacturer todau. The announcement came soon after its outgoing global design chief Pratap Bose decided to step down.

Uhlarik has been previously working as the Head of Design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC). He comes with an experience of 27 years working for different carmakers over the time. He had joined Tata Motors back in 2016 as the Head of Design in United Kingdom. He is also credited with the development of the Impact 3 generation of vehicles.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director at Tata Motors, said, "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Uhlarik as the new Global Design Head of Tata Motors. Martin is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, keen understanding of international trends and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies. His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language. I take this opportunity to also thank Pratap for his services and wish him the best for the future."

Uhlarik will continue to operate from TMETC in the UK. He will lead teams in the three Tata Motors Design centres in Coventry (UK), Turin (Italy) and Pune (India). He will report into Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Uhlarik has a degree in Industrial Design from the Ontario College of Art and Design University in Toronto, Canada in 1993 and a degree in Transportation Design from Art Center College of Design in Vevey, Switzerland in 1994.