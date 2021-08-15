Tata Motors joins hand with Gujarat govt to set up vehicle scrapping centre

Auto major Tata Motors has joined hands with the Gujarat government to support the setting up of a vehicle scrapping facility in Ahmedabad. The carmaker has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government through the ports and transport department. The company also said that it will set up the scrapping centre in association with a partner.

Tata Motors further shared that the scrappage centre will accommodate both passenger and commercial vehicles and will have a capacity of recycling up to 36,000 vehicles a year.

Gujarat's ports and transport department will provide support in facilitating the required approvals as per the rules and regulations of the state government and the draft vehicle scrappage policy released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for setting up of the registered vehicle scrapping facility.

Tata Motors executive director and president (Commercial Vehicle Business Unit) Girish Wagh said that this is a big move for the company as a whole. “It is indeed a historic step for Tata Motors, as the company announces its participation in the vehicle scrapping space," he was quoted.

Wagh also explained that the scrapping of end-of-life vehicles will have sustainable benefits for environmental stakeholders as well as the environment. “The scrappage policy by the MoRTH is a welcome move and a step in the right direction to promote safer and cleaner vehicles in India, and it is a crucial step in building a circular economy," he said in the report.

