Tata Motors hits 50 lakh cars’ mark, celebrates in epic style

Tata Motors has announced that they have achieved the milestone of producing 50 lakh passenger vehicles. To celebrate the occasion, the employees made a 50-lakh formation with the New Forever range of Tata cars and SUVs. This includes the Altroz, Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Safari . To celebrate the 5-million production milestone, Tata Motors will roll out a celebratory campaign for customers and employees in India.

Through the campaign, Tata Motors will deck up its dealership and sales outlets with branded outfits and the signatory mnemonic to mark the milestone. The Company will continue month-long celebrations across its manufacturing locations and regional offices.

Tata Motors achieved the 1 million production mark in 2004, the second million in 2010 and reached the 3 million mark in 2015, and rolled out its 4 millionth car in 2020. Tata Motors was able to stride ahead from 4 million cars to 5 million within three years, despite Covid-19 and the Semiconductor shortage crisis which plagued the global automotive industry.

Recently, Tata Motors launched the Red Dark Edition of the Harrier, Nexon and Safari. The SUVs now get red accents with black exterior colour. Apart from this, the Harrier and Safari are now equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System.

Commenting on this historic milestone,Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.said,“Today marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors as we celebrate our 5-million production mark milestone. This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs. We have been changing India with every new product intervention. Every Innovation was with the idea of building the nation. The brand is respected by its customers for bringing several new technologies and we express our gratitude for the tremendous support by our customers who have made this landmark achievement possible. We owe this milestone to our employees, suppliers, channel partners, government for their continued support. At Tata Motors, we remain committed to continuously innovate and be a leading stakeholder in moving the future of mobility ahead in India with safer, smarter and greener solutions."

