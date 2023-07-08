Tata Motors group wholesales increase by 5% to 3,22,159 units in Q1 FY24

Tata Motors group global passenger vehicle wholesales have surged 5 per cent to 3,22,159 units in Q1 FY24. These figures include the wholesale figures of Jaguar Land Rover. The global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY24 were at 88,456 units. This is a decrease of 15 per cent when compared to the figures for Q1 FY23.

The global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in Q1 FY24 were 1,40,450 units, higher by 8 per cent compared to the figures of Q1 FY23. The global wholesales of Jaguar Land Rover were 93,253 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,234 units whereas Land Rover wholesales figures for the quarter stood at 82,929 units.

Tata Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors is currently working on facelifted versions of its SUVs. The brand is currently testing Nexon, Harrier and Safari. All three SUVs will get new design language for the exterior. They will continue to boast a split headlamp design. However, the Safari and Harrier will now resemble a similar design to the Harrier.ev. The Nexon will also get the same design and connected LED tail lamps at the rear.

The interior will also be updated with a new dashboard design, centre console and upholstery. The big talking point will be the new two-spoke steering wheel that will get a screen. As of now, the functions of the screen are not yet known.

The Harrier and Safari were also spotted doing high-altitude testing in Ladakh. Both SUVs were camouflaged but one could tell the new design language as well as the new set of alloy wheels.

It is also expected that the Harrier and Safari will finally be getting a petrol engine. It will be the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023. It puts out 168 bhp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 280 Nm at 2,000-3,500 rpm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an automatic transmission is also expected. As of now, the SUVs come with a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

