Tata cars available with up to 65,000 discounts for June 2021

Select Tata Motors dealerships in the country are offering new discounts and cash benefits on the cars for the month of June 2021. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The Tata cars are available at benefits of up ₹65,000 for this month.

The Tata Harrier's Camo and Dark Edition variants are currently available for purchase at an exchange bonus of ₹40,000. Other variants of the SUV are also available with an additional ₹25,000 cash discount.

(Also Read: Tata Motors supplies 25 of 115 ambulances in first batch to Gujarat government)

The Nexon diesel SUV is available with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹5,000. The electric version of the same SUV - Nexon EV gets an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 on the XZ and LUX trims, and ₹10,000 on the XZ+ trim. There is no corporate benefit offered on the electric-powered Nexon.

The Tata Tigor gets a cash discount of ₹15,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, while the Tiago hatchback is available with a cash discount of ₹15,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000.

(Also Read: Mahindra appoints Pratap Bose, ex Tata Motors design head, to lead global team)

Tata cars such as the Tata Safari and Altroz do not get any discounts or offers for June 2021.

Note: Discounts and offers may vary depending upon the dealer location. Check with your nearest authorised Tata dealer for more precise information.