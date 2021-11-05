SUVs power on as Aston Martin sells more DBX than all other models combined

Aston Martin DBX has been a power player for the company, one that has been known for its sports cars for decades, underlining that SUV body shape isn't just popular among mass-market segments but even in the performance category. The Aston Martin DBX may have only hit roads in late 2020 but it has managed to pick up pace like no other sibling and is already raking in numbers.

(Also read: From Urus to DBX, how shift to SUVs is powering sports car brands)

In the latest sales numbers released by Aston Martin - for Q3 of 2021, the DBX SUV has delivered quite the power punch with 2,186 units delivered between January and September. Interestingly, all other models offered by Aston Martin combined accounted for 2,064 units in this same period.

It is hardly a surprise that DBX is performing the way it is because there has been a very real uptick in the preference for SUV body type across the world in recent times. And while other models from Aston Martin are mighty capable and look the part too, it is the DBX that may well have the most imposing profile.

Aston Martin DBX engine

Also available in India at a rather pricey point of ₹3.82 crore (ex showroom), the DBX is powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG. It produces 550 PS of power and has 700 Nm of torque. From absolute standstill to 100 kmph, the DBX takes all of 4.5 seconds with max speed of 290 kmph.

The V8 engine is paired to a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The engine also features cylinder deactivation technology that shuts off one bank of cylinders at low speeds.

Aston Martin DBX exterior design

The DBX has a visual profile that is a blend of machismo and svelte sportiness. A stretched-out grille on the face, frameless doors, twin exhaust system at the rear, LED tail lights and the signature ducktail-style boot lid spoiler highlight the exterior profile.

Aston Martin DBX cabin features

A 10.25-inch is responsible for infotainment duties while a 12.3-inch driver display puts out crucial information. Apple CarPlay comes standard as does a 360-degree camera system and ambient lighting that offers 64 different colors in two zones. The DBX has a 632-litre boot space and the rear seat can be folded in the 40:20:40 split for more space.